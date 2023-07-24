Karpas Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Karpas Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

KMI stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.