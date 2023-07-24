Karpas Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Karpas Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises approximately 8.2% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $23,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BN. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $98,329,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $35.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

