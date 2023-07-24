Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 1,593 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Karpas Strategies LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AT&T by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $14.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

