Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 516 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Karpas Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,386 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,819 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 211,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $52.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.