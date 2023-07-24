KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Position Trimmed by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,730 shares during the quarter. KBR makes up approximately 3.9% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $142,050.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,850,216.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $142,050.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,850,216.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

KBR stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.77. The company had a trading volume of 284,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,305. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

