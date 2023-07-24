KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. KBR comprises 7.2% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 0.24% of KBR worth $17,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,166,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,326,000 after purchasing an additional 92,212 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,809,000 after buying an additional 132,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,868,000 after buying an additional 71,348 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

KBR opened at $65.69 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. KBR’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $142,050.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,850,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,656 shares of company stock worth $7,565,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

