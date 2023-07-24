KBR (NYSE:KBR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.57.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. KBR has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $7,338,405.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,988,603.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in KBR by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

