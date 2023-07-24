KeyCorp’s (KEY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. FMR LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 391.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $134,162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,529,000 after buying an additional 3,544,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,500,000 after buying an additional 2,435,443 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.