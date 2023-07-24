Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $6.21

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $6.05. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 87,341 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 6.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $271.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

