Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.00

Shares of Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 9418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Klabin Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Klabin had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Klabin S.A. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Klabin Increases Dividend

About Klabin

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01. Klabin’s payout ratio is 34.76%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine) and fluff, and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, Kraft paper, and recycled paper.

