Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Cap of $33.00 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.00 million and $462,615.97 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00104576 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00045249 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00031060 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

