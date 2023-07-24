Konnect (KCT) Tops One Day Volume of $80,271.20

Konnect (KCT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Konnect has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $80,271.20 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

