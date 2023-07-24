Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Kornit Digital Stock Down 1.7 %

KRNT opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 357.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

