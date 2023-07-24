Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -0.64. Koss has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $12.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.09% and a return on equity of 30.11%.

Institutional Trading of Koss

About Koss

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Koss by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koss by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Koss in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

