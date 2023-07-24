Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Performance
NASDAQ KOSS opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -0.64. Koss has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $12.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.09% and a return on equity of 30.11%.
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
