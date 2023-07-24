Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $54.94, but opened at $53.73. Lakeland Financial shares last traded at $54.70, with a volume of 4,423 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $95.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Emily E. Pichon purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,176.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian J. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily E. Pichon bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at $776,176.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

