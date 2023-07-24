Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 1.5% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 9.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 83.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lam Research Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $635.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $663.83. The firm has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

