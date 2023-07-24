Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its position in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned about 0.43% of Lee Enterprises worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lee Enterprises by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Lee Enterprises stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $84.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $170.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 29.07% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

