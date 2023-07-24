Legend Gold (CVE:LGN) Given a C$1.35 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$1.35 price target on Legend Gold (CVE:LGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Legend Gold Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of Legend Gold stock opened at C$0.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37. Legend Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00.

Legend Gold Company Profile

Further Reading

Legend Gold Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company exploring for gold in the Republic of Mali. The Company’s projects include Diba Project, which is located at West Mali, over 10 kilometers south of Sadiola Gold Mine; Lakanfla Project, which is located at West Mali, and Pitiangoma Project and Tabakorole Project, which are located in Southern Mali.

