LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys 4,759 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.38. 392,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,361. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

