LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CEMB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 184,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS CEMB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.43. 9,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.