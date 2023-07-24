LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 117.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119,195 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,531,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,625,000 after buying an additional 1,030,407 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 653,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,294. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

