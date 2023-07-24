LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.1% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,018,744. The company has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.29. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

