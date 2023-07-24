LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.68 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,517 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.76. 601,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

