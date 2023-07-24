LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $172.42. 132,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,859. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

