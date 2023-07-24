LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $405,315,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,676,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,006,000 after purchasing an additional 174,927 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,097,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,043,000 after buying an additional 132,171 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.70. The stock had a trading volume of 36,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,057. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $115.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

