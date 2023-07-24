LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.45. 459,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,596. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $166.62.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

