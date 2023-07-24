Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN-B) Director Acquires $99,871.80 in Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN-B – Get Free Report) Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amy Banse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lennar alerts:

On Thursday, June 22nd, Amy Banse acquired 165 shares of Lennar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.29 per share, with a total value of $20,012.85.

Lennar Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LEN-B traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.68. 72,700 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.83.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.