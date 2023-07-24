Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $88.47. 682,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,449. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.02. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $123.86.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

