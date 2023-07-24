Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0123 on Exchanges

Linear (LINA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded down 0% against the dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $123.20 million and $7.95 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linear Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

