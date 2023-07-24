Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Critical Analysis

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipella Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $2.44, suggesting a potential upside of 143.95%. Given Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Lipella Pharmaceuticals.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipella Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Pharmaceuticals N/A -218.44% -66.16%

7.1% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipella Pharmaceuticals $180,000.00 65.37 -$2.60 million N/A N/A Spectrum Pharmaceuticals $10.11 million 20.29 -$75.40 million ($0.36) -2.78

Lipella Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. It is developing LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; and LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus. Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations. It has co-development, commercialization, and in-license agreements with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; a patent and technology license agreement with The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and license agreement with Therapyx, Inc. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

