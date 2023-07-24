LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiqTech International Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the period.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

