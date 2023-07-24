LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
