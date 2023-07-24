Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Lisk has a total market cap of $122.66 million and $2.14 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002902 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000277 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002181 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001008 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000952 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,052,885 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

