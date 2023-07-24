Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Lowe’s Companies has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $14.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $233.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $235.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.96.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.