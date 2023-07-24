Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Sets New 1-Year High at $235.81

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $235.81 and last traded at $234.78, with a volume of 174031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.96.

The company has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.16.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,391.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after buying an additional 73,813 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 169,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

