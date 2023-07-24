Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.38

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Lucara Diamond Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$181.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.53.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

