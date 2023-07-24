Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Gap Up to $9.84

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $10.05. Luther Burbank shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 2,362 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Luther Burbank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $515.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.22 million during the quarter. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 3,582.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 154,471 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 161.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 154,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 95,339 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 300.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 112,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 84,475 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 102.6% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 144,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 73,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

