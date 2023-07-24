LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 1,532 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.40.

AZPN stock opened at $172.07 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.08 and its 200 day moving average is $193.87.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $229.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

