LVW Advisors LLC Buys 1,904 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $36.33 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

