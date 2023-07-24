LVW Advisors LLC Buys 6,345 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

