LVW Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 4,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 263,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $216.78 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.70.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.