LVW Advisors LLC Invests $1.38 Million in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after buying an additional 9,822,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,656,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $110.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.38. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

