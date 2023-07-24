LVW Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $506.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $479.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

