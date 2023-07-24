LVW Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,560,000 after purchasing an additional 39,065 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in LPL Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $229.86 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

