LWM Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

LWM Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,026 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises about 0.8% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $35.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

