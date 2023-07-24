LWM Advisory Services LLC Invests $380,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

PGR stock opened at $124.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

