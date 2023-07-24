LWM Advisory Services LLC Purchases 15,064 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC owned 1.60% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMUB stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

