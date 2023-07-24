LWM Advisory Services LLC Sells 160,513 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

LWM Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,513 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF makes up about 1.6% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

RLY opened at $27.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $584.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.