LWM Advisory Services LLC Sells 160,513 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2023

LWM Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLYFree Report) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,513 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF makes up about 1.6% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

RLY opened at $27.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $584.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

(Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.