LWM Advisory Services LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. William Blair began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,112,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,717,881.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 404,005 shares of company stock valued at $51,074,675 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA opened at $125.69 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.19.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.58 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.