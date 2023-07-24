Maj Invest Holding A S Has $223.72 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Maj Invest Holding A S reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 106,318 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 5.9% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $223,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after buying an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.70.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,003. The company has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.