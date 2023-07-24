Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 119,759 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,759 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 2.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $108,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,811,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.4 %

ATVI traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,808,425. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.28.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

